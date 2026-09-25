Nepal calls for climate action after floods kill over 1,400

Even though Nepal barely adds to global emissions (less than 0.1%), it faces some of the worst impacts.

Khanal urged richer countries to step up, as Nepal seeks $20 million from a U.N. fund meant to help with climate disasters, a fund that's still short on cash.

The US has promised $31 million in aid so far, and the G-7 had informally promised support, and that Britain had pledged assistance.

Meanwhile, Nepal plans to boost its glacier monitoring and early-warning systems, teaming up with India and China to better protect vulnerable communities in the region.