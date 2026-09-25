Nepal calls for climate action after floods kill over 1,400
Nepal is reaching out for global support after devastating floods near its border with China left more than 1,400 people dead and about 6,000 missing. The disaster has caused $5 billion in damage.
At the U.N. General Assembly, Nepal's foreign minister, Shisir Khanal, called out the rising risks from climate change, especially as Himalayan glaciers keep shrinking.
Nepal requests $20 million from U.N. fund
Even though Nepal barely adds to global emissions (less than 0.1%), it faces some of the worst impacts.
Khanal urged richer countries to step up, as Nepal seeks $20 million from a U.N. fund meant to help with climate disasters, a fund that's still short on cash.
The US has promised $31 million in aid so far, and the G-7 had informally promised support, and that Britain had pledged assistance.
Meanwhile, Nepal plans to boost its glacier monitoring and early-warning systems, teaming up with India and China to better protect vulnerable communities in the region.