Nepal declines foreign assistance offers for flood rescue operations
What's the story
Nepal has turned down offers of foreign assistance for search and rescue operations in the wake of devastating flash floods. The floods have killed at least 469 people and left hundreds missing, while 1,545 people have been rescued. The decision was taken by the Balen Shah-led government, which decided to let its own security agencies handle the operation.
Assistance offers
Multiple countries offered assistance
Nepal's foreign ministry has reportedly received several official and unofficial requests from countries and international organizations to send their own rescue teams.
India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are among those who offered help.
However, Nepal declined these requests, citing its own capabilities in handling the situation.
Past lessons
Past experiences influenced decision
The decision to decline foreign assistance was partly influenced by past experiences, particularly after the 2015 earthquake. The influx of foreign rescue teams then led to coordination and management issues.
Instead of accepting foreign teams, Nepal has opted for financial assistance through a single mechanism.
Further international support will be sought during rehabilitation and reconstruction phases after the immediate crisis is over.
Disaster scale
Foreign nationals among missing people
The scale of the disaster is huge, with Nepal Police reporting 469 dead and 1,545 rescued and injured.
Nearly 1,000 people remain missing, including 28 police personnel. Foreign nationals are also among those missing, with reports of Indians, Americans, Malaysians, etc. being unaccounted for.
Despite declining foreign rescue teams, Nepal has welcomed international financial and humanitarian assistance to deal with the crisis.
International aid
Emergency control room set up
The United States has pledged $500,000 in aid while the World Health Organization has sent emergency medical supplies to help with the crisis.
An Emergency Control Room has also been set up by Nepal's foreign ministry to coordinate information and search and rescue efforts, and provide consular assistance for affected foreign nationals.