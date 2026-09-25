Nepal faces heavy rains weeks after Bhotekoshi floods, landslide alerts
World
Nepal is dealing with more heavy rain just weeks after the devastating Bhotekoshi floods in August that took more than 1,450 lives and left thousands missing.
With fresh downpours from September 25 to 27, 2026, officials are warning about possible landslides and debris flows, especially in Gandaki and Lumbini provinces.
Landslides block Prithvi Highway, Narayangadh-Muglin road
Landslides have already blocked major routes like the Prithvi Highway and Narayangadh-Muglin road, making travel tough and slowing down recovery work.
Authorities are urging people, especially those near rivers or streams, to stay alert as they keep a close watch on the weather and restrict highway travel to keep everyone safe.