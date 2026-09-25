Nepal halts public transport to and from Kathmandu after landslides
Nepal has put a hold on public transport services to and from Kathmandu after nonstop rain triggered landslides.
Movement on key routes like the Prithvi Highway and BP Highway is disrupted, cutting off links to several provinces.
Officials say the move is all about keeping people safe while the weather stays rough.
Prithvi Highway closed, BP Highway restricted
Night travel is restricted on parts of the BP Highway until September 24, and some roads in Chitwan, including the Prithvi Highway, are closed due to ongoing landslide risks.
Long-distance busses are parked at Kathmandu's New Bus Park, while smaller vehicles are being sent on alternate routes.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay alert, avoid unnecessary trips, especially at night, and keep an eye out for more rain in the coming days.