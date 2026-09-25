Nepal on flood alert as Bagmati river overflows, highways blocked
World
Nepal is dealing with serious flood alerts after heavy rains since September 24, causing the Bagmati River to overflow and landslides to block key highways.
The government has jumped into action with disaster response mechanisms, but travel is tough in many areas, and more rain is on the way thanks to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal.
Nepal officials urge avoiding unnecessary travel
Officials are asking everyone to stay alert, follow updates, and avoid unnecessary trips, especially near rivers or landslide-prone roads.
Ananda Kafle, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, stressed keeping up with official information, while tourism authorities are telling trekkers and mountaineers to put safety above adventure until things calm down.