Nepal PM Balendra Shah urges climate cooperation after glacier collapse
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is urging countries to join forces against climate change after deadly floods hit Nepal and Tibet last month.
Triggered by a glacier collapse on the Nepal-China border, the disaster killed at least 1,386 people and left thousands missing.
Speaking at the U.N. Shah made it clear: tackling climate threats needs teamwork beyond borders.
Balendra Shah seeks Himalayan climate mechanism
Shah put it simply: "Glaciers and floods do not travel with stamps and passports."
Even though Nepal barely adds to global emissions, it's facing huge climate fallout, damaging key infrastructure like hydropower plants.
That's why Shah wants a "Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism" with neighbors India and China to share data, monitor dangerous glacial lakes, and boost early warnings, because when it comes to climate disasters in the Himalayas, everyone's connected.