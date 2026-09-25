Nepal PM Balendra Shah urges grants not loans at U.N.
World
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is urging the world to help with grants, not loans, after a massive glacier flood last month killed at least 1,450 people and wiped out key infrastructure.
Speaking at the U.N. Shah shared that the recovery bill is about 10% of Nepal's entire GDP and warned that more debt would only make things harder for a country already hit by climate disasters.
Shah pitches Himalayan monitoring mechanism
Shah also pitched an idea for Nepal, India, and China to team up against climate threats by sharing satellite data and monitoring glacial lakes together.
He hopes this Himalayan mechanism could improve early warnings and save lives in the future.
Meanwhile, the World Bank has pledged up to $170 million in emergency support to help Nepal get back on its feet.