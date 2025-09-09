Nepal protests against alleged social media ban turn deadly

Nepal is witnessing intense protests led by Gen Z against an alleged social media ban and corruption. The unrest has left at least 19 dead and hundreds injured. Protesters have set ablaze the residences of political leaders, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel. In response to the escalating violence, PM Oli has resigned and called for an all-party meeting to address the crisis.

Escalating violence Protesters set fire to parliament building The protests have also seen demonstrators breaching and setting fire to the Nepali Parliament building. The violence has prompted the government to lift its ban on major social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. In a bid to restore order, the Nepali Army is evacuating ministers from their homes using helicopters.

Travel advisory Flights disrupted at Kathmandu airport Meanwhile, international flights have been disrupted at Tribhuvan International Airport due to security concerns. An Indigo Airlines flight headed for Kathmandu was diverted to Lucknow, India. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also issued an advisory asking its citizens to avoid traveling to Nepal until the situation stabilizes.