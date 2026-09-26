Nepal reels after floods killed 1,451, families hold effigy funerals
World
A month after massive floods hit Nepal, the country is still struggling to recover.
The disaster killed 1,451 people and left more than 6,000 missing, including 275 Indians.
Some families are holding symbolic funerals with effigies as they wait for DNA results to identify loved ones.
Nepal rebuilding could cost $4.73 billion
Only 112 victims have been identified so far because most bodies are badly decomposed.
The floods also wiped out homes, schools, hospitals, roads, bridges, and hydropower infrastructure: rebuilding could cost $4.73 billion.
While rescue teams have saved 13,795 people, many are still unaccounted for.
Nepal's leaders have asked the United Nations for help and say they need grants, not loans, to get back on their feet.