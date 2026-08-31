Nepal sounds new flood alert as death toll crosses 900
What's the story
A new alert has been issued in Nepal for a possible flood after a glacial collapse last week triggered devastating floods along the Tibet border. The death toll has crossed 900 so far, with 4,793 people still missing. Flood warnings were issued again on Monday after Chinese officials alerted their Nepalese counterparts of increased water flow upstream. Authorities in Kathmandu warned water levels in the Bhotekoshi River are rapidly rising, and severe weather threatens another flash flood.
Disaster details
New lake formed; crater upstream poses risk
The Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency, citing the country's water resources ministry, said a new lake formed after Wednesday's floods had largely drained.
However, the ministry warned that a crater 5.6 kilometers (3.5 miles) upstream, which contained an estimated 1.4 million cubic meters (370 million gallons) of water, posed a concern and required strict monitoring, Xinhua reported.
Casualty update
Death toll crosses 900; many foreigners missing
According to Nepal's disaster agency, the death toll on Monday has risen to 903 with 4,247 people still missing.
On the Chinese side of the border, authorities reported 16 deaths and 546 missing.
The missing include hundreds from over a dozen countries who were in the region for work or pilgrimage and almost 1000 workers who were working on six hydropower projects in Nepal.
Economic impact
Nepal seeks international aid for rescue, rehabilitation
Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the reconstruction bill could run into "billions of dollars." He has asked for specialized assistance such as heavy-lift drones and technology to locate trapped people.
The United States and Canada have pledged $3.6 million each in humanitarian aid to Nepal. The UK has offered $6.8 million, while the UN released $2.5 million in emergency funding, among other pledges from various organizations.