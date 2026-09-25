Netanyahu calls attacking Iran '1 of easiest decisions' at UN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations that attacking Iran was "one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make," which left rows of empty seats as scores of delegates, in a protest organized by the Palestinian mission, walked out as Netanyahu began his speech.
The protest, organized by the Palestinian mission, left rows of empty seats and highlighted just how divided opinions are on Israel's actions.
Delegates branded 'moral cowards' by Netanyahu
Netanyahu called those who walked out "moral cowards," saying Israel's self-defense helps protect other countries too.
The walkout was a response to what protesters described as Israeli war crimes, claims Israel strongly denies.
The mixed reactions in the hall showed how split the world remains over Israel, Palestine, and tensions with Iran.