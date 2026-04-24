Israeli PM Netanyahu reveals he underwent treatment for prostate cancer 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed that he underwent treatment for prostate cancer. The 76-year-old leader made the announcement after releasing his annual medical report, which he said had been delayed by two months to prevent misuse by Iran as propaganda. The report disclosed that a malignant tumor was found during routine monitoring following surgery for an enlarged benign prostate in December 2024.

Medical update Malignant tumor detected during routine check-up Netanyahu's doctors discovered a malignant tumor smaller than one centimeter during his latest check-up. The Prime Minister's Office released letters from his doctors confirming the early detection and absence of metastases. "This is an early detection of a very small lesions, with no metastases, as all other tests confirmed beyond any doubt," one letter stated.

Treatment choice Netanyahu opts for targeted radiation therapy Netanyahu opted for targeted radiation therapy, which he said "removed the problem and left no trace of it." A source told CNN that he had started treatment about two and a half months ago and recently completed it. The Israeli leader said he chose treatment over living with the condition because he wanted to address potential dangers immediately. "Thank God, I am healthy," Netanyahu said on X. "I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated."

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