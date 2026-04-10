Netanyahu's corruption trial to resume after Iran ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's long-running corruption trial will resume on Sunday after Israel lifted a state of emergency imposed during its conflict with Iran . The court confirmed the resumption of proceedings, which will run from Sunday to Wednesday. This comes after a ceasefire agreement ended hostilities, and no incoming Iranian missiles have been reported since 3:00am local time.

Trial details Netanyahu indicted on criminal charges Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be indicted on criminal charges, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The case was filed in 2019 after years of investigation, and the trial began in 2020. However, it has been repeatedly postponed due to his official duties and ongoing wars with Hamas, Iran, and Lebanon.

Pardon support US President Trump calls for Netanyahu pardon US President Donald Trump has also called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon, citing that frequent court appearances affect his ability to govern. Herzog's office said the justice ministry's pardons department would follow standard procedure in gathering opinions and submitting them to the president's legal adviser for a recommendation. However, it is noteworthy that pardons mid-trial are rare.

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Political context Resumption of trial amid election preparations The resumption of Netanyahu's trial comes at a politically sensitive time for Israel. The country is set to hold elections in October, and Netanyahu's coalition, seen as the most right-wing in the country's history, is expected to lose. His public standing has been significantly eroded by the October 2023 Hamas attacks and subsequent wars.

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