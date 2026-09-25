Netanyahu shows pager in UN speech, says 'Hezbollah remembers'
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, showcasing a pager to recall Israel's September 2024 operation against Hezbollah's communication network in Lebanon. "Do you remember the beepers? Well, I can tell you this, Hezbollah certainly remembers them," he said while displaying the device. The reference was to explosions involving devices used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon that also killed and injured civilians. Israel did not publicly claim responsibility at the time.
Military defense
Netanyahu defends Israel's military actions
In his speech, Netanyahu defended Israel's military actions against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. He also criticized Iran, Turkey, France, Britain, and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
The pager reference was to the September 2024 explosions involving devices used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon.
A BBC report at the time stated that the blasts killed 12 people and wounded almost 3,000.
War declaration
Netanyahu calls Israel's military campaign a '7-front war'
Netanyahu also highlighted the scale of Israel's military campaign, calling it a "seven-front war" against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iran, militias in Iraq, militias in Syria and Palestinian militants in the West Bank.
He asked if any other country the size of New Jersey could fight on seven fronts for three years.
The Israeli PM also defended Israel's decision to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, saying it "was one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make."
Speech response
Netanyahu's speech prompts mass walkout
Netanyahu's speech was met with a mass walkout, as dozens of delegates left the General Assembly hall when he approached the rostrum.
Large sections of the chamber were left empty during his address.
Despite this, members of the Israeli delegation applauded him even as the session's speaker shouted for order.