Israeli PM Netanyahu taken to Jerusalem hospital
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem on Monday evening. His office confirmed that he was undergoing unspecified dental treatment. The 76-year-old premier's health has been under close scrutiny due to past incidents where he was accused of withholding medical information from the public.
Health scrutiny
Netanyahu's cancer treatment revealed last month
Last month, Netanyahu disclosed that he had received targeted radiation therapy for a malignant tumor in his prostate. He admitted to keeping the diagnosis private for months to prevent Iran from using it as propaganda during wartime. However, he did not disclose when he was diagnosed or treated. The disclosure came with an annual health report and a document on his cancer diagnosis and treatment, which were criticized for their vagueness and lack of formal medical documentation.
Medical history
History of health issues
Netanyahu has a history of health issues, including the implantation of a pacemaker in July 2023, hernia surgery in March 2024, and prostate removal surgery in December 2024. When Netanyahu received the pacemaker, initial reports indicated that he had spent the night at Sheba Medical Center for what his office and the hospital described as dehydration monitoring. However, concerns about the premier's overall health arose after the hospital revealed that he had been fitted with a subcutaneous heart monitor.