Israeli PM Netanyahu taken to Jerusalem hospital 

Health scrutiny

Netanyahu's cancer treatment revealed last month

Last month, Netanyahu disclosed that he had received targeted radiation therapy for a malignant tumor in his prostate. He admitted to keeping the diagnosis private for months to prevent Iran from using it as propaganda during wartime. However, he did not disclose when he was diagnosed or treated. The disclosure came with an annual health report and a document on his cancer diagnosis and treatment, which were criticized for their vagueness and lack of formal medical documentation.