Netanyahu calling Trump 'every day' to resume Iran war
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been in daily contact with United States President Donald Trump, urging him to resume military actions against Iran. The Financial Times reported that Netanyahu is pushing for the resumption of strikes on Tehran, despite opposition within the White House and externally. "Netanyahu calls him every day.... Those who don't want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that," a person briefed on the discussions told the paper.
Diplomatic negotiations
Military operations are 'effectively over'
Trump on Monday told reporters he believes the war in Iran "militarily is effectively over," adding that Israel and Gulf allies in the region were well protected from Iran and that an escalation was not needed.
"At this point, taking the military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing - but we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason," he also told reporters during a briefing at the White House.
Peace proposal
Closed-door meeting between US, Qatar
Trump's comments followed a closed-door meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
"We discussed the situation in the region and ways to progress the US-Iran talks," the Qatari prime minister said.
"Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region," he added.
Iran
Iran dismisses Trump's remarks
Iran, however, dismissed Trump's latest remarks as a distraction.
"The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler," Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei wrote in a post on social media.
"FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks."