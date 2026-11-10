'Harry Potter' universe expands with new books: What to expect
What's the story
The Harry Potter universe is set to expand with two new books by author J.K. Rowling. The two titles, Pocket Potters: Professor McGonagall and Pocket Potters: Fred and George Weasley, will form part of the Pocket Potters - Little Guides to the Harry Potter Stories series. These illustrated collectible books will focus on beloved Hogwarts characters and are scheduled for release on February 23, 2027.
Book details
Books will focus on McGonagall and the Weasley twins
The first book, Pocket Potters: Professor McGonagall, will feature illustrations by Natalie Smith. It will include trivia, quotes, and Easter eggs about the beloved character.
The second book, Pocket Potters: Fred and George Weasley, will celebrate the iconic twins with illustrations by Helen Brady.
This book will delve into their antics and knowledge of Hogwarts's secret passageways.
Series history
Previous installments have focused on these characters
The upcoming books are the eighth and ninth in the Pocket Potters series.
Previous installments have focused on Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Luna Lovegood, Professor Albus Dumbledore, Rubeus Hagrid, and Dobby the House Elf.
Rowling has authored all these books as well as the original Harry Potter series.
Availability
New books are already available for pre-order
The new books are currently available for pre-order.
They will be released in the United Kingdom in February, while US readers will have to wait until March 2.
Amazon lists the price of each book at $12.11.
The descriptions indicate that these books are a great entry point for newcomers to the Wizarding World before they dive into the original Harry Potter series.