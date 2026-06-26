'Targeting India alone': NZ minister claims government covertly amending FTA 

Parliament

'We've recently received the evidence...'

"We've recently received the evidence in the form of a briefing from officials and consequent decisions made by the Minister of Immigration...that immigration policy settings are being made more restrictive in a way which targets India and India alone," he said. He quoted from that briefing, saying officials warned Minister of Immigration Erica Stanford that more restrictive settings would "have impacts on...bilateral and trade relations with India and potentially on New Zealand's reputation as a place to do business."