Newcastle appoints Anant Ambani to sustainability professorship amid Vantara controversy
Newcastle University named Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as a professorship of practice in sustainability, sparking criticism because of his ties to Vantara, a wildlife facility in India facing concerns about its rapid and vast acquisition of animals from around the world, including endangered species.
The university says Ambani brings valuable sustainability experience, but many are not convinced.
Vantara accused by conservationists, company denies
Vantara is under fire for allegedly putting endangered animals in captivity instead of supporting wild habitats.
Conservationists like Prerna Singh Bindra call it "a captive facility," while others worry Newcastle is prioritizing corporate connections over real conservation and academic integrity.
Vantara denies any wrongdoing, but last month announced a major reset of its procedures.