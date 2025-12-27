'No history of ISIS in area': Nigerian village after airstrike
What's the story
A United States airstrike has left the Nigerian village of Jabo in a state of shock and confusion. The missile landed just meters from the village's only medical facility, creating panic among residents. According to a report by CNN, Suleiman Kagara, a resident, described hearing a loud blast at around 10:00pm on Thursday before seeing flames and then an explosion. "We couldn't sleep last night," Kagara said. "We've never seen anything like this before."
Official statement
Trump claims airstrike targeted ISIS militants
Shortly after the incident, US President Donald Trump announced a "powerful and deadly strike" against ISIS militants in the region. He accused them of targeting innocent Christians. The US Africa Command confirmed that multiple ISIS militants were neutralized in the operation. However, the report cites locals like Kagara being puzzled by Trump's explanation, as Jabo has no known history of terrorist activity.
Official confirmation
Nigerian officials confirm airstrike, assure no civilian casualties
Nigerian officials confirmed the airstrike and assured there were no civilian casualties. The Information Ministry said debris from expended munitions fell in Jabo during the operation. Bashar Isah Jabo, a local lawmaker, described the village as "a peaceful community" with no known history of terrorist activities. He confirmed that while there were no casualties, fear and panic had gripped the community after this incident.
Operation clarification
Nigerian foreign minister clarifies operation's purpose
Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar clarified that the operation was not religious but aimed at ensuring civilian safety. He said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu had given the "go-ahead" for the strike after discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to CNN, Nigeria's security challenges are often fueled by communal and ethnic rivalries as well as farmer-herder conflicts over resources.