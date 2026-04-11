'No backup plan': Trump warns, as talks set to begin

United States President Donald Trump has warned that the country needs no backup plan if negotiations with Iran fail. "You don't need a backup plan," Trump told reporters before departing Washington. "The military is defeated. Their military is gone. We've degraded just about everything." The warning comes as high-level talks between the two nations are set to begin in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Iranian delegation is headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Negotiation terms Diverging views on negotiation terms The United States and Iran have had differing views on the terms of negotiation. The Trump administration has proposed a 15-point framework that demands Iran give up its highly enriched uranium and accept limits on its military capabilities. On the other hand, Iran has submitted a 10-point plan demanding reparations and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic stance 'Goodwill but no trust' says Ghalibaf ahead of talks Ahead of the talks, Ghalibaf said that while Tehran has "goodwill but no trust" in the United States. He indicated a willingness for a "real deal" if Iran's rights are recognized and preconditions such as a ceasefire in Lebanon are met. The Iranian delegation also includes technical experts, media personnel, and security teams to highlight the strategic importance of these negotiations.

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US delegation US warns Iran against playing Washington Vice President JD Vance is leading the US side in these talks. He has warned Tehran against trying to "play" Washington, saying that the negotiating team may not be receptive if such tactics are employed. The talks come as a fragile two-week ceasefire in the Gulf region, which has been marred by intense missile battles between Israel and Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

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