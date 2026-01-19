Trump no longer feels 'obligation' for peace after Nobel snub

United States President Donald Trump has written a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, expressing his disappointment at not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In the letter, Trump said he "no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace" after being overlooked for the prestigious award. He also demanded "Complete and Total Control" of Greenland for security reasons, claiming Denmark can't protect it.

Greenland connection Trump's letter linked Nobel Prize snub to Greenland acquisition In his letter, Trump linked the Nobel Peace Prize snub to his desire to acquire Greenland from Denmark. He said, "Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace." The president insisted that NATO has warned Denmark about Russian threats in Greenland for 20 years. "Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Prize clarification Norwegian government clarifies Nobel Prize award process The Norwegian government has confirmed the authenticity of Trump's letter. Norway's Prime Minister told Bloomberg, "Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, I have several times clearly explained to Trump....that it is an independent Nobel Committee, and not the Norwegian government, that awards the prize." The body's official statute reads, "The adjudication needed for the award of the Peace Prize shall be carried out by the committee of the Norwegian Storting referred to in the will, known as the Norwegian Nobel Committee."

Trade tensions Europe prepares retaliatory tariffs against US exports Trump alarmed NATO allies over the weekend after threatening to impose a 10% tariff on a group of European alliance members from February 1 if he does not get control of Greenland. The tariffs could increase to another 25% until an agreement is reached for the US to acquire Greenland. In response to Trump's actions, Europe is reportedly preparing to impose €93 billion in retaliatory tariffs on US exports. This has raised fears of a transatlantic trade war.

