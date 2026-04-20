'No plans yet': Iran on fresh talks with US 

Iran 's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, has said that there are currently no plans for the next round of negotiations with the United States in Islamabad. The announcement was made during his weekly press conference where he addressed speculation about a US delegation's arrival in Islamabad for talks. "As of this moment, we have no plans for the next round of negotiations, and no decision has been made in this regard," he said.

Diplomatic tensions US actions inconsistent with diplomatic efforts, says Iran Baghaei also slammed the US for its recent actions, including a naval blockade and an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel. He said these actions are inconsistent with diplomatic efforts and increase mistrust toward US intentions. "Under such circumstances, we see that the behavior and rhetoric of the Americans regarding diplomacy are inconsistent," he added. US President Donald Trump had earlier said he was sending a delegation to Pakistan led by Vice President JD Vance for talks planned for Monday.

Regional tensions Baghaei blames US, Israel for tensions in Strait of Hormuz Responding to reports of an alleged attack on two Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said military actions by the US and Israel against Iran are responsible for recent tensions. He added that Iranian authorities are investigating whether the incident was carried out by Iranian forces. "What is happening these days in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is solely the result of military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran," he said.

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Negotiation progress Iran won't set ultimatums for national interests, says Baghaei On the nearing end of a two-week ceasefire, Baghaei stressed that Iran won't set deadlines or ultimatums for its national interests. He said Iran will continue to defend its interests as long as necessary. "We do not believe in setting deadlines or ultimatums when it comes to securing Iran's national interests," he added.

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Proposal review Iran reviewing proposed US plan delivered through Pakistan army chief Baghaei also confirmed that Iran is reviewing a proposed US plan delivered through the Pakistani army chief. He emphasized Iran's positions remain clear and consistent throughout negotiations. "Unlike the other side, our positions are clear," he said. On Sunday, Iranian state media reported that officials had no plans to participate in the second round of talks with the US in Pakistan.