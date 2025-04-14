North Korea building its largest, most advanced warship ever: Report
What's the story
North Korea is building what could be its largest and most advanced warship yet, recent satellite images seen by CNN show.
The ship, potentially over twice the size of any current vessel in the fleet, was seen under construction at the Nampo shipyard on North Korea's west coast.
The facility is located about 60km southwest of Pyongyang, according to reports from independent satellite providers Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs.
Ship details
Ship likely to be guided-missile frigate
Satellite images indicate the ship is probably a guided-missile frigate (FFG), intended to carry missiles in vertical launch tubes for use against land and sea targets.
The FFG is about 140 meters long, potentially making it North Korea's largest manufactured warship.
It compares with the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and under-construction Constellation-class frigates, which are about 154 meters and 151 meters long, respectively.
Military development
North Korea's military modernization amid UN sanctions
The Kim regime has been modernizing its armed forces at a fast pace, developing new weapons, and testing intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the United States of America.
The military expansion continues despite strict United Nations sanctions limiting access to materials and technology for weapon development.
However, experts say North Korea's growing ties with Russia since the Ukraine war may be helping it bypass these UN sanctions.
Ship features
Advanced capabilities and construction challenges
Satellite images suggest the new warship might be armed with modern navies' weapons, including vertical launch cells to fire a variety of missiles.
The ship is also likely equipped with phased-array radar, which can track threats and targets much faster and more accurately than North Korea's previously demonstrated capabilities.
But experts have warned against making conclusions about its advanced warfighting capabilities, citing possible construction challenges.
Technical doubts
Concerns over North Korea's technical capabilities
South Korean lawmaker Kim Byung-kee has asked if North Korea has the technical know-how or infrastructure to maintain such an advanced warship.
In an interview with CNN in March, He questioned the massive budget needed to run a large military warship, including equipment, fuel, and a competent crew.
Nevertheless, former South Korean admiral Kim Duk-ki said one should not underestimate the potential lethality of this new frigate.