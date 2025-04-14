What's the story

Former Miss Bangladesh and model, Meghna Alam, has been languishing in a Dhaka prison for the past few days.

She was arrested by the Dhaka Police on April 9 under the Special Powers Act for allegedly posing a "threat to public safety, law, and order."

Her arrest occurred shortly after Alam claimed she had an affair with a married ambassador.

Authorities had even allegedly raided her house, which Alam live-streamed on social media.