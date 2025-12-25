North Korea makes progress on nuclear submarine as tensions rise

North Korea has reportedly made significant progress on its nuclear-powered submarine, with state media releasing images of a nearly finished hull. The vessel is said to be an 8,700-tonne class nuclear-propelled submarine, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called a "strategic nuclear attack submarine." During his visit to the shipyard where the submarine is being built, Kim slammed South Korea's efforts to develop its own nuclear-powered sub with support from United States President Donald Trump.

Diplomatic tensions Kim criticizes South Korea's nuclear submarine ambitions Kim condemned South Korea's plans as an "offensive act," saying they violate North Korea's security and maritime sovereignty. He argued that completing the nuclear-powered submarine would be a "epoch-making" change in bolstering North Korea's nuclear war deterrent against perceived enemy threats. The images released by state media show Kim inspecting a large, burgundy-colored vessel under construction inside an assembly hall with senior officials and his daughter.

Construction update Submarine construction indicates advanced progress The release of these images is the first since March and indicates that North Korea is making strides in its submarine construction. Moon Keun-sik, a submarine expert at Seoul's Hanyang University, noted that the largely completed hull means many core components such as the engine and possibly reactor are already installed. The submarine was one of several advanced weapons systems Kim announced during a major political conference in 2021 to counter what he called growing US-led military threats.