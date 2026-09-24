North Korea rejects calls to halt tests, declares nuclear permanence
World
North Korea rejected calls from ministers of the Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty group to halt nuclear tests, calling the pressure a "grave political provocation."
Its foreign minister made it clear: North Korea sees itself as a permanent nuclear power and isn't backing down anytime soon.
Australia Germany Japan call tests unacceptable
A group of countries, including Australia, Germany, and Japan, slammed North Korea's stance as "irresponsible and unacceptable," pointing to a global treaty that bans all nuclear explosions.
North Korea rejected calls to halt nuclear tests, fueling tensions in the region.