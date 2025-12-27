North Korea-Russia bound by war's 'blood': Kim tells Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a New Year's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin , emphasizing the deep bond between their nations. In his message, published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said 2025 was a "really meaningful year" for bilateral ties. He called the relationship a "precious common asset to be carried forward forever, not only in the present era but also by posterity, generation after generation."

Troop deployment Kim acknowledges North Korean troop deployment in Ukraine Kim's message comes after Putin's own New Year's greeting to him on December 18. In his message, Putin praised the "heroic" role of North Korean troops in Russia's western Kursk region and said it "clearly proved the invincible friendship" between their countries. South Korean and Western intelligence agencies have reported that North Korea deployed thousands of troops to support Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

Casualties confirmed North Korea confirms troop deployment, acknowledges casualties North Korea officially confirmed in April that it had deployed troops to support Russia's military campaign against Ukraine. The country also acknowledged that its soldiers had died in combat. Earlier this month, Kim admitted that North Korean troops were sent to clear landmines in Russia's Kursk region after a Ukrainian incursion. At least nine soldiers from an engineering regiment were killed during the 120-day deployment.

Military escalation North Korea ramps up missile production, testing Kim's New Year message to Putin came a day after he ordered officials to increase missile production and build more factories for munitions. The country has also ramped up missile testing in recent years. Analysts believe this is aimed at improving the precision of its arsenal and deterring perceived threats from the United States and South Korea. Intensified weapon testing could also be linked to North Korea's military exports to Russia.