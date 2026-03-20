Kim Jong-Un oversees drill showcasing new tank with his daughter

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un oversaw a large-scale military exercise on Thursday, which showcased a new battle tank. According to state media, the tank features advanced mobility, firepower, and defense systems against missiles and drones. The event was held at the Pyongyang Training Base No. 60 and was part of the country's military modernization efforts.

Footage Kim was joined by his daughter Footage shows an explosion occurring after a drone attack on a target, and Kim and his daughter are seen riding in a tank together. State-run Korean Central Television reported that the new tank's improved active defense system demonstrated its effectiveness when it intercepted "100 percent" of anti-tank missiles and drones. Kim stated that the army will be outfitted with new-type main battle tanks and also called for "rapid successes in completing war preparations."

Drill details Armored units fired anti-tank missiles during the drill During the military exercise, armored units fired anti-tank missiles while rear sub-units targeted simulated enemy drones and helicopters. This cleared the way for infantry and tanks to advance. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Kim's satisfaction with the event, saying he watched "with great pleasure the tanks violently make a charge shaking the earth; he (Kim) expressed satisfaction that the majestic scene of tanks imposingly advancing forward represents the inherent bravery and pluck of our army."

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