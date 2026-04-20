North Korea tests new ballistic missiles

North Korea has successfully test-fired a new version of its Hwasong-11 tactical ballistic missile. The launch was carried out on Sunday, with five missiles hitting a target area 136km away with "high precision." North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed "great satisfaction" with the results, which come after years of development.

Defense strategy Second test of cluster munitions in under 2 weeks The missile test was aimed at verifying the characteristics and power of cluster bomb warheads and fragmentation mine warheads. This is North Korea's second test of cluster munitions in under two weeks. The Hwasong-11, also known as KN-23 or KN-24, is a short-range missile that Ukraine has accused North Korea of supplying to Russia for use in the conflict.

Defense progress South Korea-US intelligence sharing may be affected A South Korean Unification Ministry spokesperson said the launch highlights the swift implementation of North Korea's defense plans. The test comes as the United States reportedly restricts intelligence sharing with South Korea after comments by Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on a North Korean uranium enrichment facility. US Forces Korea said it continues to work with South Korea for stability on the peninsula.

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