Norway's King Harald, who modernized monarchy, dies aged 89
What's the story
King Harald V of Norway died on Friday at the age of 89, a week after he was taken to the hospital for treatment for a rare blood condition. He passed away peacefully at 06:35 local time in Oslo's national hospital. The royal flag at the palace has been lowered to half-mast in his honor. His son, Haakon, has ascended to the throne as king after Harald's death.
Reign summary
A beloved monarch
King Harald was Norway's first king born in the country since the 14th century.
He is remembered as a popular and reforming monarch who modernized the monarchy, broke with tradition by marrying a commoner, and served as a unifying figure during Norway's most trying times.
Royal observers called him down-to-earth, respected, and beloved, a "grandfather" of the nation.
Harald was married to Queen Sonja for nearly 58 years, with whom he had two children, Princess Martha Louise and King Haakon.
Final farewell
King Harald's love for queen
The late king met Sonja Haraldsen, the daughter of a businessman, at a party, but the crown prince had to wait nine years before he could marry her, as his father, King Olav, had always wanted him to marry a European princess.
He eventually told his father that if he couldn't marry Sonja, he would remain unmarried.
His father eventually agreed, and the couple married at Oslo Cathedral on August 29, 1968.
Health decline
He was hospitalized on August 17
In April 2024, King Harald reduced his public engagements as his health declined. He was hospitalized on August 17 for a rare blood condition, hemolytic anemia, which causes the number of red blood cells to be reduced.
His son Haakon took over royal duties during this time.
Apart from the personal health challenges, the royal family faced scandals, especially over their daughter-in-law Mette-Marit's association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and her son Marius Borg Høiby's conviction for rape.