Norway's King Harald, who modernized monarchy, dies aged 89 

King Harald was Norway's first king born in the country since the 14th century.

He is remembered as a popular and reforming monarch who modernized the monarchy, broke with tradition by marrying a commoner, and served as a unifying figure during Norway's most trying times.

Royal observers called him down-to-earth, respected, and beloved, a "grandfather" of the nation.

Harald was married to Queen Sonja for nearly 58 years, with whom he had two children, Princess Martha Louise and King Haakon.