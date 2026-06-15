Norwegian crown princess's rape-convict son gets 4-year jail term 

Verdict absence

Trial lasted 6 weeks, several accusers testified against him

The trial lasted six weeks and concluded in March with several accusers testifying against Hoiby. Evidence from his cell phone, including messages, images, and videos, was presented in court. In February, one woman testified how Høiby "wouldn't stop" after they initially had consensual sex in her hotel room on November 1, 2024, according to AFP. "I was getting more and more tired. I felt like I was just lying there, and he just wouldn't stop," she told the courthouse.