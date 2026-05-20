Norwegian daily's cartoon of Modi as snake charmer draws flak

A Norwegian newspaper has drawn flak for publishing a cartoon depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a snake charmer. The illustration, which appeared in Aftenposten, showed Modi holding a fuel-station pipe shaped like a snake. The opinion article was titled "A clever and slightly annoying man." This comes amid controversy over PM Modi's press briefing, where he was questioned by journalist Helle Lyng about not taking media questions during his joint appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Backlash Cartoon labeled 'racist' and 'xenophobic' The cartoon has been widely criticized as racist and xenophobic, with many arguing that it reinforces old colonial stereotypes of India as a land of "snake charmers." One user on X wrote, "This cartoon is blatantly racist," highlighting the irony of PM Modi's past speeches about how India was stereotyped abroad. Another user slammed the daily, saying, "Europeans still can't come out of their colonial fantasies, sigh."

Defense MEA Secretary defends India's democratic framework While PM Modi did not respond to Lyng's question, India's Ministry of External Affairs, represented by diplomat Sibi George, issued a harsh rebuttal later. Defending India's democratic framework, he accused critics of forming opinions based on selective reports from "ignorant NGOs." George stressed India's scale and complexity, citing the number of TV channels in Delhi alone. He also pointed to constitutional guarantees and legal remedies for violations as proof of India's commitment to democracy and fundamental rights.

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Article 'Why does leader of India care about small countries' The article was written ahead of PM Modi's visit to Norway, where he attended the India-Nordic summit in Oslo on Tuesday. "Why does the leader of huge India care about a group of small countries in the northwest? The Nordic region has expertise in wind power, green technology, digitalization, and more. The Nordic region is also a gateway to the Arctic, a region of interest to all major powers," the article says.

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Twitter Post The cartoon has gone viral A major Norwegian newspaper published a cartoon showing PM Modi as a snake charmer during his visit to Oslo.



The headline described him as “a clever and slightly annoying man.”



I guess it's high time for us to either hold our agreement with the entire nordic region or give a… pic.twitter.com/eFAhLwR8WM — Defence News Of INDIA (@DefenceNewsOfIN) May 19, 2026

Policy Trump says 'America first,' Modi says 'India first' The article further draws a comparison between US President Donald Trump's policy and that of PM Modi. "Where Donald Trump says 'America First,' Modi says, 'India First.' But the latter does not pursue it with rockets and bullying. Modi travels around, nods and smiles, talks and signs trade, technology, and other agreements with everyone. In his view, the world's countries should learn from India," the article said.