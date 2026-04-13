'Not afraid of Trump admin': Pope Leo XIV pushes back 

Pope Leo XIV has responded to United States President Donald Trump 's criticism of his stance on the ongoing US-Israel war in Iran . Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane on his way to Algeria, the US-born pontiff said he does not fear the Trump administration. "To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think, is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is," Leo told AP.

Gospel message 'Message of Gospel very clear...': Pontiff Pope Leo stressed that he wasn't directly attacking Trump or anyone else with his call for peace. He said, "The message of the Gospel is very clear: 'Blessed are the peacemakers.'" "I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation and looking for ways to avoid war any time that's possible." He added, "I have no fear of the Trump administration."

Presidential criticism Trump slams Pope Leo, calls him 'very liberal' Trump had earlier criticized Pope Leo after the latter issued a rare rebuke over the president's threat to destroy Iranian civilization, calling it "truly unacceptable." In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the pontiff "a very liberal person" and suggested he should "stop catering to the Radical Left." He also said he didn't think Leo was doing a "very good job," adding that he doesn't want a pope who thinks it's okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

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Episcopal response 'Leo should get his act together' "Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician," said Trump. Trump also took credit for Leo's leadership in the Catholic Church, implying that the Vatican chose the first US-born pontiff. "If I weren't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican," Trump said.

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