NYC proposes mandatory AI kill switch and whistleblower rewards
New York City is looking to tighten the rules on artificial intelligence, or AI, companies, with a new proposal that would require any AI tool being used in the city to have a kill switch, basically a way to shut them down fast if things go wrong.
The plan also offers cash rewards for whistleblowers who report companies breaking the rules.
Everything is up for debate at a big council hearing on October 5.
AI companies must register in NYC
Council Speaker Julie Menin says it is all about keeping the city safe as tech grows, and she's invited industry heavyweights like Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai to join the discussion.
Plus, starting in November, AI companies will need to register in a government portal and report critical safety incidents within 72 hours.
If these new rules pass, companies will also face third-party checks on their safety claims and big fines if they mess up.