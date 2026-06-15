On camera: Yemen's 'Spider-Man' dies after falling into volcanic crater

Recovery efforts

Body recovered from 30 meters below water surface

After the accident, rescue teams, including divers and water rescue specialists, were dispatched to the site. They undertook a four-hour search operation in challenging conditions due to steep and rocky terrain. The operation was described by the authority as "complex" due to the steep and rocky location, which made access difficult. The body of Antar was recovered from 30 meters below the water surface inside the crater.