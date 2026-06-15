On camera: Yemen's 'Spider-Man' dies after falling into volcanic crater
What's the story
A 30-year-old Yemeni adventurer, Al-Qaqa Ibn Antar, popularly known as the "Spider-Man of Yemen," died after falling into a volcanic crater. The incident took place at the Hardah Dam volcanic crater in Dhale province on Friday. He was climbing the steep walls without any safety equipment when he lost his grip and fell into the 120-meter-deep crater, according to the Civil Defense Authority.
Recovery efforts
Body recovered from 30 meters below water surface
After the accident, rescue teams, including divers and water rescue specialists, were dispatched to the site. They undertook a four-hour search operation in challenging conditions due to steep and rocky terrain. The operation was described by the authority as "complex" due to the steep and rocky location, which made access difficult. The body of Antar was recovered from 30 meters below the water surface inside the crater.
Twitter Post
Video shows the man performing daring stunts
Tragic end for Spider-Man Yemen after falling into the crater of an extinct volcano in the city of Damt in the center of the country pic.twitter.com/ecA9dOtdXu— Arab world (@Arabbeau) June 12, 2026
Online fame
Antar was famous for his extreme climbing stunts
Antar had gained popularity on social media for his extreme climbing stunts. His daring performances earned him the nickname "Spider-Man of Yemen." His viral social media footage frequently featured him performing dangerous exploits, such as hanging from cliff edges with his bare hands and legs dangling precariously without the use of any safety equipment.
Safety appeal
Authorities issue warning for adventure sports enthusiasts
In light of this tragic incident, the Civil Defense Authority has urged climbers and adventure sports enthusiasts to follow safety procedures. They have issued a warning to use "appropriate protective gear to avert similar incidents." The Hardah Dam volcanic crater, where the accident happened, is a landmark in Yemen's southern Dahle province with steep rocky walls and a hot sulfurous lake at its base.