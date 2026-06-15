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Home / News / World News / On camera: Yemen's 'Spider-Man' dies after falling into volcanic crater
On camera: Yemen's 'Spider-Man' dies after falling into volcanic crater
The man was 30 years old

On camera: Yemen's 'Spider-Man' dies after falling into volcanic crater

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 15, 2026
10:56 am
What's the story

A 30-year-old Yemeni adventurer, Al-Qaqa Ibn Antar, popularly known as the "Spider-Man of Yemen," died after falling into a volcanic crater. The incident took place at the Hardah Dam volcanic crater in Dhale province on Friday. He was climbing the steep walls without any safety equipment when he lost his grip and fell into the 120-meter-deep crater, according to the Civil Defense Authority.

Recovery efforts

Body recovered from 30 meters below water surface

After the accident, rescue teams, including divers and water rescue specialists, were dispatched to the site. They undertook a four-hour search operation in challenging conditions due to steep and rocky terrain. The operation was described by the authority as "complex" due to the steep and rocky location, which made access difficult. The body of Antar was recovered from 30 meters below the water surface inside the crater.

Twitter Post

Video shows the man performing daring stunts

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Online fame

Antar was famous for his extreme climbing stunts

Antar had gained popularity on social media for his extreme climbing stunts. His daring performances earned him the nickname "Spider-Man of Yemen." His viral social media footage frequently featured him performing dangerous exploits, such as hanging from cliff edges with his bare hands and legs dangling precariously without the use of any safety equipment.

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Safety appeal

Authorities issue warning for adventure sports enthusiasts

In light of this tragic incident, the Civil Defense Authority has urged climbers and adventure sports enthusiasts to follow safety procedures. They have issued a warning to use "appropriate protective gear to avert similar incidents." The Hardah Dam volcanic crater, where the accident happened, is a landmark in Yemen's southern Dahle province with steep rocky walls and a hot sulfurous lake at its base.

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