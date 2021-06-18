One dead, 12 injured in drive-by shootings in Arizona, US

Suspect was in custody and authorities said a weapon was found in his vehicle

One person was killed and 12 others injured in the reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span in three cities west of Phoenix, Arizona in the US, authorities said. A suspect was in custody and authorities on Thursday said a weapon was found in his vehicle. But it remained unclear if the man was responsible for all of the shootings.

Shooting

Authorities were combing through eight separate shooting scenes

The suspect's name wasn't immediately released. Authorities believe he acted alone, although a motive wasn't immediately known. Police departments in Peoria, Surprise and Glendale were investigating shootings in their cities, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the FBI. "Authorities were combing through at least eight separate shooting scenes," Peoria Police spokesman Brandon Sheffert said at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased

Banner Health received nine patients at three of their hospitals

"Four people suffered gunshot wounds, and one of those victims died," he said. That person was found dead in a vehicle along a Peoria freeway. "The other victims had a range of injuries such as shrapnel from broken glass or injuries related to a car crash," Sheffert said. Officials at Banner Health said they received nine patients at three of their hospitals.

Suspect

Suspect was detained after a traffic stop in Surprise

Officials further said that the extent of the victims' injuries and their conditions were not immediately released. "Peoria Police got the initial call about a shooting shortly after 11 am, and eight more incidents were reported in the following 90 minutes," Sheffert said. Witnesses provided authorities with a description of the getaway vehicle, and the suspect was detained after a traffic stop in Surprise.