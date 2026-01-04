'Operation Absolute Resolve': How US captured Venezuela's Maduro

United States President Donald Trump announced at 4:21 (EST) Saturday that the US had successfully captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The operation, dubbed "Operation Absolute Resolve," was months in the making and involved detailed rehearsals. Elite US troops, including Delta Force members, built a replica of Maduro's safe house to practice their entry into the heavily fortified residence.

Operation details CIA's role and Trump's approval Reportedly, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had a small team on the ground since August, gathering intelligence on Maduro's routine. The agency also had an asset close to Maduro who monitored his movements during the operation. Trump approved the operation four days before its execution, but was advised by military and intelligence planners to wait for better weather conditions.

Strategic preparation Military buildup and airstrikes The Pentagon had amassed a huge military presence in the Caribbean for the operation, including an aircraft carrier, 11 warships, more than a dozen F-35 aircraft, and over 15,000 troops. Trump senior aide Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe formed a core team. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, US aircraft launched strikes against targets inside and near Caracas, including air defense systems.

Twitter Post Footage of operation posted by White House's Rapid Response account pic.twitter.com/OFGYnq96uk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 3, 2026

Operation execution Special forces reach Maduro's compound Around 1:00am EST Saturday, US Special Forces reached Maduro's compound in downtown Caracas while being fired upon. Despite being shot at, they managed to break into the heavily guarded residence. Trump described it as a "very highly guarded ... fortress." Once inside, Maduro and his wife surrendered after an unsuccessful attempt by the Venezuelan leader to reach a safe room.

Mission success Operation concludes with Maduro's capture By 3:20am EST, US helicopters were over water with Maduro and his wife on board. Trump later shared a photo of the captured Venezuelan leader blindfolded, handcuffed, and wearing grey sweatpants on board the USS Iwo Jima. "Not a single American service member was killed," Trump stated, adding that no equipment was lost. Maduro and his wife are now believed to have arrived in New York state, where they are due to be indicted.