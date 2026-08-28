Nepal: 2 men steal gold earrings from flood victim
What's the story
Nepal Police have detained two men after a video of them stealing gold earrings from the body of a flood victim went viral. The incident took place amid the Bhotekoshi floods, which were triggered by a landslide in Tibet. The deceased's body was found washed ashore, and the theft was captured on camera.
Twitter Post
Visuals of incident
Nepal Flooding— Reconquista (@moraltreason) August 27, 2026
People taking jewelry from a flood victim. Appalling. https://t.co/ealoULmKg9
Arrest details
Police arrest suspects
The suspects, identified as Madan Gurung (25) and Umesh Chaudhary (38), were arrested near Pokhara Bus Park in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-1, media reports stated.
Gurung is a resident of Binayi Triveni Rural Municipality in Nawalparasi but was living with his maternal uncle in Bharatpur at the time of the incident.
Chaudhary hails from Sunsari and also resides in Bharatpur.
Official statement
Police assure investigation
Chitwan Police Chief SP Rameshwar Paudel condemned the act as inhumane and said they will not tolerate such behavior.
He was quoted as assuring that police are investigating all incidents of looting or theft related to the disaster.
The District Police Office in Chitwan is conducting further investigations into this case.
Social media response
Public outrage
The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for severe punishment for the accused.
One user wrote, "This heinous act...should be met with the strongest possible action."
Another commented, "If even death is not enough to awaken compassion, then what possibly can?"
Chitwan Police have asked anyone with information about looting or theft related to this disaster to contact them immediately.