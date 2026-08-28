Nepal: 2 men steal gold earrings from flood victim

The suspects, identified as Madan Gurung (25) and Umesh Chaudhary (38), were arrested near Pokhara Bus Park in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-1, media reports stated.

Gurung is a resident of Binayi Triveni Rural Municipality in Nawalparasi but was living with his maternal uncle in Bharatpur at the time of the incident.

Chaudhary hails from Sunsari and also resides in Bharatpur.