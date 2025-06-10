Over 12,000 Harvard alumni unite to support university's legal challenge
What's the story
More than 12,000 Harvard alumni have signed on to a legal message of support for their alma mater, according to CNN.
The university is challenging the Trump administration's decision to halt more than $2.2 billion in federal funding. Oral arguments will be heard on July 21.
The alumni ranged from the class of 1950 to the recently graduated class of 2025.
Brief
What brief says
The amicus brief, a legal document sent by a third party to a lawsuit offering the court additional information about the case, was submitted to the court on Monday.
"As alumni, we are deeply alarmed by the government's reckless and unlawful attempts to assert control over the core functions of Harvard and its fellow institutions of higher education," the brief says.
Details
What its contention is
"Without due process or any recognizable basis in law—and with complete disregard for the freedoms the Constitution secures and the constraints it imposes—the Government has embarked on a campaign to deploy every power at its disposal to damage Harvard," the brief adds.
It says, "As alumni, we attest that Harvard's true greatness resides in the ways we share these values and exercise these freedoms."
People
Who's involved
The signatories represent a diverse group of individuals, all connected by their Harvard education and a shared concern for the future of their alma mater.
This group includes comedian Conan O'Brien, an Ohio fighter pilot, author Margaret Atwood, a tribal leader from South Dakota, and Massachusetts Democratic Governor Maura Healey, along with many other prominent members from communities around the world.
Support
Alumna speaks out
Anurima Bhargava, a documentary filmmaker and Harvard alumna who was part of the effort, said in an interview with CNN that it marks a moment of solidarity across traditional divides.
White House officials and Education Secretary Linda McMahon have left the door open to negotiations with the institution, but the government is not currently in talks.