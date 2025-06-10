What's the story

A South Korean court has imposed a fine on a woman for sexual misconduct, following an incident where she pulled down a male colleague's trousers and underwear in front of their colleagues

The event took place last October in a restaurant kitchen located in Gangwon province.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was ordered to pay 2.8 million won ($2,100; ₹1.79 lakh) and complete eight hours of sexual violence prevention education.