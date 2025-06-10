South Korea court fines woman ₹1.7L for 'pantsing' male colleague
What's the story
A South Korean court has imposed a fine on a woman for sexual misconduct, following an incident where she pulled down a male colleague's trousers and underwear in front of their colleagues
The event took place last October in a restaurant kitchen located in Gangwon province.
The woman, aged in her 50s, was ordered to pay 2.8 million won ($2,100; ₹1.79 lakh) and complete eight hours of sexual violence prevention education.
Verdict details
Court dismisses woman's defense that it was a prank
The Chuncheon District Court dismissed the woman's defense that her actions were intended as a "prank."
After taking into account her lack of a previous criminal record and expressions of remorse, including apologies to the victim and his parents, the court announced its decision.
The verdict has sparked divided public opinion, with some viewing it as severe while others deem it fitting.
Reactions
One comment under the Chosun Daily's report of the case said, "It seems like they punished a simple prank too harshly."
However, another reader argued, "The fine is not excessive at all. Why are you playing this kind of prank? Does this look like a prank to you?"
Past cases
Controversy surrounding the 'pantsing' prank in South Korea
The act of pulling down someone's trousers, known as "pantsing" or "debagging," is often perceived as a practical joke but has been criticized for its bullying nature.
This controversial prank had previously led to disciplinary actions in South Korea, including a suspension for Olympic skater Lim Hyo-jun in 2019 and an investigation into elementary students accused of bullying in 2021.