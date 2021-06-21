Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at Times Square

Over 3,000 people spread their mats at the iconic Times Square and performed Yoga asanas keeping in mind social distancing guidelines to celebrate International Yoga Day as the city opens up following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Consulate General of India, New York in partnership with Times Square Alliance hosted the seventh International Day of Yoga celebrations on Sunday at the popular city destination.

Solstice event

The event is commemorated at Times Square every year

The day-long celebration themed as Solstice Event was attended by more than 3000 people. International Yoga day is commemorated with much enthusiasm and fanfare at Times Square every year. As the city opened up following the COVID-19 pandemic, people turned out in huge numbers for the day-long celebration that included yoga, meditation, and exercise sessions by renowned yoga practitioners.

Participation

Celebrating yoga in Times Square is very special: Consul General

With Yoga mats spread out keeping in mind social distancing guidelines, people from various walks of life and nationalities performed Yoga asanas and exercises in the middle of Times Square. "While we celebrate Yoga in various parts of the world, celebrating yoga in Times Square is very special, very unique," India's Consul General Randhir Jaiswal said in his address to the Yoga Day celebrations.

Representation

Yoga instructor Ruchika Lal led a Yoga, Pranayama, Meditation session

Leading Yoga instructor Ruchika Lal led a Yoga, Pranayama, and Meditation session during the day. Yoga has various interpretations, dimensions - spirituality, health, and philosophy. We must celebrate yoga today, tomorrow, and at all times. "Yoga is about living in harmony with nature. Yoga is about unity and togetherness. That is what Times Square represents," said Jaiswal.

Products

'Yoga for Wellness' is this year's theme

In keeping with this year's theme "Yoga for Wellness," the event showcased holistic health, Ayurvedic, and nature-based wellness products from Tribes India (TRIFED) and other Indian companies, he said. "The stalls attracted a large number of visitors, who were eager to learn about the uniqueness of Indian tribal, Ayurvedic, and natural products," the Consulate said.

Run-up

Several virtual, in-person yoga events were held throughout the month

In the run-up to the International Yoga Day celebrations, the Consulate General in New York, in partnership with Friends of Yoga, had organized several virtual and in-person yoga events and sessions throughout the month across New York and neighboring states. The International Day of Yoga was also celebrated in New Jersey at the Liberty State Park with the Statue of Liberty in the background.