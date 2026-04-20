Over 4,200 flights delayed across US today: Here's why

Air travel in the United States has been severely disrupted due to bad weather conditions. Major airports such as Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Dallas have been affected with thousands of delays and 79 cancellations. As of April 20, aviation tracking data recorded 4,231 delayed departures and arrivals across major airlines including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Disruptions Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport was worst hit Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport was the worst hit with 121 delays and 13 cancellations. Chicago O'Hare International Airport followed with 337 delays and six cancellations. Other airports such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (290 delays, four cancellations), John F Kennedy International Airport (123 delays, five cancellations) also faced disruptions. Major airlines like Southwest Airlines (730 delays, two cancellations), American Airlines (542 delays, two cancellations) were also impacted.

Causes Unpredictable weather has been a major cause of disruptions Unpredictable weather has been a major cause of the disruptions, with thunderstorms, strong winds and low visibility affecting flight schedules. Congestion at key airports like O'Hare International Airport is also putting pressure on airport capacity. Airlines are facing operational challenges such as tight aircraft rotations and crew availability issues which further complicate matters.

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