Nepal: Morgues overflow, authorities store flood bodies in dry ice
What's the story
The recent flash floods in Nepal have left at least 547 people dead and overwhelmed morgues across several districts. The floods, which hit Bhotekoshi on Wednesday, have washed bodies downstream from Rasuwa and Nuwakot to as far as Chitwan, Tanahun, Gorkha and Nawalparasi. In response to the crisis, authorities are now using temporary storage facilities including dry ice and QR codes for identification.
Morgue shortage
Morgues at full capacity
In Nuwakot, Dhading and Nawalparasi, morgues have reached their capacity. Bodies are now being shifted to nearby districts such as Pokhara for storage.
Hospitals in Pokhara are also nearing full capacity with bodies arriving from several flood-affected areas.
To tackle this issue, authorities are converting an unused building in Bharatpur into a temporary body-storage center in Chitwan.
Additional measures
Electric crematorium to be used if necessary
If the temporary facility exceeds capacity, authorities have decided to use the electric crematorium at Devghat.
Bharatpur Metropolitan City plans to refurbish and equip this facility with air conditioners and dry ice to slow decomposition.
Sushil Aryal, information officer at Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, said they are currently storing bodies at temperatures between 2-6 degrees Celsius for up to two weeks.
Identification efforts
QR code system introduced for identification
With many bodies remaining unidentified, authorities have started procedures to trace and identify the remains. This includes taking photographs, fingerprints, and DNA samples before burial.
A QR code system has also been introduced for families to identify their loved ones.
Kaski police chief Superintendent of Police Nabin Karki emphasized that "if relatives cannot be located or the bodies identified," they can't be kept indefinitely due to fingerprinting and DNA sampling requirements.
Disaster response
Fresh flood warning issued by Nepal Police
In light of the ongoing crisis, Nepal Police have issued a fresh flood warning. People in the Trishuli area were evacuated due to rising water levels.
Rescue operations and road work were halted in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure.
The Nepali Army has also stepped up rescue efforts at a hydropower project in Rasuwa where approximately 100 people remain trapped inside a tunnel after flooding.