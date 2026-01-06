Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss reopening Torkham border for trade

The Torkham border crossing is vital for the movement of food, fuel, and commercial goods between Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, since October 12, the border has been closed, disrupting trade and affecting local economies on both sides. In response to this situation, a protest was held in the Landi Kotal area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. The protest was organized by the All Borders Coordinators Council with participants including traders, transporters, and tribal elders, among others.

Reopening demand

Protesters demand reopening of Torkham border

The protesters highlighted the severe economic impact of the border closure, which they said was an "economic murder" of thousands who depended on cross-border trade. They called for reopening the Torkham border as it is a major business gateway to Central Asia and an economic lifeline for many families. The speakers at the protest also urged both countries not to link bilateral trade with political issues and allow free movement across borders.