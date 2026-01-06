Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss reopening Torkham border for trade
What's the story
Business leaders from Afghanistan and Pakistan have held talks to reopen the Torkham border crossing, a key trade route between the two countries. The decision was taken during a virtual meeting on Sunday, where both sides agreed to form a joint delegation for further discussions, according to Afghanistan's Khaama Press. The Taliban-run Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) announced that a 12-member delegation from each side will meet in Jalalabad next week.
Economic impact
Border closure impacts trade and local economy
The Torkham border crossing is vital for the movement of food, fuel, and commercial goods between Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, since October 12, the border has been closed, disrupting trade and affecting local economies on both sides. In response to this situation, a protest was held in the Landi Kotal area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. The protest was organized by the All Borders Coordinators Council with participants including traders, transporters, and tribal elders, among others.
Reopening demand
Protesters demand reopening of Torkham border
The protesters highlighted the severe economic impact of the border closure, which they said was an "economic murder" of thousands who depended on cross-border trade. They called for reopening the Torkham border as it is a major business gateway to Central Asia and an economic lifeline for many families. The speakers at the protest also urged both countries not to link bilateral trade with political issues and allow free movement across borders.