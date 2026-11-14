Pakistan army says 28 killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan
Pakistan's army says at least 24 militants and four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a series of recent clashes across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
The security forces carried out several intelligence-based operations since Friday.
In Balochistan's Kolpur area alone, eight members of the Fitna al Hindustan group were killed and a stash of weapons was seized: one attacker was reportedly a suicide bomber.
Army kills 12 in Ali Khel
The army also targeted the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (called Fitna al-Khawarij by officials), reporting major success in Ali Khel where 12 militants were taken down.
More action followed in Mir Ali and Datta Khel.
Sadly, four soldiers lost their lives during these operations (two to armed drones in Balochistan and two more in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) as the military ramps up efforts to push back against rising violence.