Pakistan army says 28 killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

Pakistan's army says at least 24 militants and four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a series of recent clashes across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The security forces carried out several intelligence-based operations since Friday.

In Balochistan's Kolpur area alone, eight members of the Fitna al Hindustan group were killed and a stash of weapons was seized: one attacker was reportedly a suicide bomber.