Pakistan claims 70 militants killed along border with Afghanistan 

Pakistan's military has claimed to have killed at least 70 militants in airstrikes along its border with Afghanistan . The strikes were aimed at militant hideouts responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan. However, the Afghan defense ministry has rejected these claims, reporting civilian casualties instead. Talal Chaudhry, Pakistan's deputy interior minister, confirmed the death toll but did not provide immediate evidence.

Civilian impact Afghan defense ministry rejects Pakistan's claims The Afghan defense ministry said "various civilian areas" in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces were hit, including a religious madrassa and several homes. Pakistani media reported that fighter jets targeted the Khogyani, Ghani Khil and Behsud districts of Nangarhar, as well as the Barmal district of Paktika, early Sunday morning. The ministry condemned the strikes as a violation of Afghanistan's airspace and sovereignty.

Defense and condemnation India condemns airstrikes as Pakistan exercises right to defend Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari defended the attacks as an exercise of Pakistan's right to defend against cross-border terrorism. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the military conducted "intelligence-based, selective operations" against camps of Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and its affiliates. Tarar stated that Pakistan "has always strived to maintain peace and stability in the region" but emphasized that Pakistani citizens' safety and security remained a top priority.

