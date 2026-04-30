'Our bill has reached $800M': Iran-US war impacting Pakistan's economy

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has severely impacted his country's economy. The PM was speaking at a Cabinet meeting where he revealed Pakistan's oil import bill has skyrocketed from $300 million before the conflict to $800 million due to the war. He also said he observed a dip in petroleum consumption this week compared to last week.

Diplomatic initiatives Task force monitoring situation Sharif said a task force is keeping a close watch on the situation and called for collective action to address these challenges. He also spoke about Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the US and Iran, including marathon talks held in Islamabad on April 11 that lasted 21 hours. These negotiations, he said, were instrumental in extending the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, adding that Islamabad will continue its efforts to ease tensions between the two.

Ministerial visit Iranian foreign minister visits Pakistan The prime minister informed the cabinet that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also visited Pakistan, holding talks with him and other senior officials. Sharif said Araghchi assured him of Iran's sincere intent in negotiations after consultations with his leadership. He expressed hope that these efforts would lead to a peaceful resolution of the conflict soon.

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