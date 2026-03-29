Pakistan hosts 4-nation foreign ministers meeting for US-Iran talks

Pakistan is hosting a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from Turkey , Saudi Arabia , Egypt, and itself in Islamabad, according to Al Jazeera. The meeting is reportedly aimed at encouraging direct talks between the United States and Iran amid ongoing hostilities. This gathering is being termed as the most coordinated regional effort yet to bring both nations to the negotiating table, the media outlet reported.

Mediation efforts China backs Pakistan mediation Pakistan is playing a key role as a mediator between the US and Iran. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Ankara but was reportedly shifted to Islamabad due to Pakistan's increasing involvement in diplomatic communications between Washington and Tehran. China has also backed Pakistan's mediation efforts, urging Iran to participate in this diplomatic process.

Meeting objectives Meeting seeks alignment not ceasefire The four-nation meeting in Islamabad is not intended to broker a ceasefire, but rather to align regional positions for possible direct engagement between the US and Iran. Diplomats believe that if current contacts hold, talks between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi could happen soon. However, such meetings would require Washington to consider a temporary pause in strikes as confidence-building measures for Tehran, according to a diplomat cited in the report.

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Diplomatic tensions Iran sends demands via Islamabad Tehran has already sent its response to a US proposal through Islamabad. Its demands include an end to hostilities, reparations for damages, guarantees against future attacks, and recognition of its strategic leverage in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also warned that Israel is trying to widen the conflict with other regional countries. Meanwhile, Pakistan has condemned Israeli attacks and supported Gulf countries over Iranian infrastructure attacks.

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