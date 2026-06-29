Pakistan kills 29 terrorists in operation along Afghanistan border

Rising tensions

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul likely to further strain

The latest operation is likely to further strain relations between Islamabad and Kabul. It comes less than three weeks after Pakistan launched airstrikes on what it said were terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan. This marked an end to a month of relative calm after a period of open conflict between the two countries. Since February, hundreds have died in cross-border fighting, with retaliatory strikes from both sides that followed Pakistani air raids inside Afghan territory.